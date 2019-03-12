Greg Popovich gushes over Dirk Nowitzki: ‘He’s a special, special person in my book’

Rarely does Greg Popovich wax poetic about anyone, let alone an opposing player of the San Antonio Spurs.

But Tuesday was one of those days where “the greatest coach of all time,” according to Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, gushed over future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

Few players, if any, have given Popovich more heartburn over his tenure than the Big German. But that didn’t stop him from gushing over Nowitzki’s character, amongst other things, prior to Tuesday’s game at the American Airlines Center, one of the last times the two will ever face each other.

“All I can say is Dirk is a spectacular example of a competitor on the court and a great human being all at the same time,” Popovich said prior to tip off at the American Airlines Center. “He competed with a ferocity. He loved winning and hated losing, but he was classy in the sense that he knew how to do both. He knew how to handle both. That’s why he garnered the respect of his teammates, opponents, and fans for all of those 21 years.”

Nowitzki, 40, of course, has not publicly said that this will be his last season. If it is, he will have gone out much in the same way Spurs great Tim Duncan did, without a “shower me with praise, going away” tour.

“You mentioned he and Tim. Those are two guys that have gotten over themselves a long time ago,” Popovich said. “They do their job and they go home.”

Dirk did that for the 1,507th time on Tuesday.

He’ll have one more chance to play the Spurs this season when Dallas travels to the Alamo city on April 10 to close the Mavs’ regular season.

“There aren’t too many of those examples of somebody who played that great for that long and was also a wonderful human being that did all the right things for the entire life of time,” Popovich said. “He’s a special, special person in my book.”





Popovich recalled when good friend Don Nelson first told him about Nowitzki when Nelson traded with Milwaukee for the No. 9 overall pick and the rights to draft the shaggy-haired European.

“Nelly would tell me about this kid and when he arrived you can see, right off the bat, the kind of skill he had, “Popovich said. “But he was still kind of frail. He didn’t have the strength yet and needed some time to figure out the size and physicality of the league. It didn’t take him very long. But you could tell he was going to grow.”

Not only did he grow physically, but he grew the game in ways many thought possible. A 7-footer that wouldn’t post up and spent most of his time around the perimeter? Wait, what?

“He’s one of those guys, there have probably been like five or six superstars that have cemented the idea, mostly in the minds of Americans, that there are great players all around the world,” Popovich said. “People here really didn’t believe that for a long time. There’s always a reason why they wouldn’t matriculate and be successful, either a coach, or a GM, or an owner would think that. But he was one of those guys that changed everybody’s mind so that they couldn’t ignore the fact that there are great players around the world.”