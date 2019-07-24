Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks have three of the four tallest players in the NBA. So how tall is 7-foot-3?
According to the current rosters on NBA.com, the league has 14 players officially listed at 7-foot-1 or taller.
Among those 14 players, only four are listed 7-2 or taller. The Dallas Mavericks have three of the four on their roster after making the signing of free agent center Boban Marjanović official Tuesday afternoon.
The two tallest players in the NBA are Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis, both standing 7-foot-3. Some have Marjanovic listed at 7-3.5. Porzingis is listed at 240 pounds, Marjanovic at 290 pounds. Marjanovic has averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 9.8 minutes a game during his first four seasons in the league. Salah Mejri is listed at 7-2, the same as the Nuggets’ rookie Bol Bol.
So how tall is 7-3?
Only 14 players in the history of the NBA have measured taller than 7-3, including former Mavs’ center Shawn Bradley, who was 7-6.
According to the USDA Census of Agriculture, the average artificial Christmas tree stands seven feet, five inches, so Porzingis and Marjanovic would be at about eye level with the angel.
Their feet would definitely hang off the end of a king size bed, which is typically six feet, six inches long.
Both are more than two feet taller than Muggsy Bogues, who is the shortest player in NBA history at 5-2.
They’re the same height at Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in “Star Wars.” And two Kenny Bakers (the actor who played R2-D2) would stand about an inch taller than Porzingis and Marjanovic.
