Mavericks pull off blockbuster trade to add All-Star Kristaps Porzingis

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a dazzling, no-look trade on Thursday.

The Mavs, who have been rumored to be shopping point guard Dennis Smith Jr. for a month, not only traded Smith, but also center DeAndre Jordan and guard Wesley Matthews to the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Kristaps Porzingis and guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke.

Dallas also sent the Knicks two future first-round draft picks. The Mavs also requested waivers on forward Ray Spalding.

Porzingis, 23, who is 7-foot-3, was an All-Star a year ago when he averaged a career-high 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 blocks in 48 games (all starts). He hasn’t played this season after tearing his left ACL on Feb. 6, 2018.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 186 games (185 starts) in New York.





Porzingis is a native of Liepaja, Latvia. He started his professional career with Spain’s Cajasol Seville. He was a two-time recipient of the ACB All-Young Players Team (2014, 2015) and was also named a EuroCup Rising Star in 2015.

Hardaway, 26, is averaging a team-high 19.1 points a game in his sixth season in the NBA. He’s the son of former Maverick Tim Hardaway Sr.

Lee, 33, has played with seven different teams in 11 seasons. Lee. He holds career averages of 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals in 765 games (505 starts).

Burke, 26, has played with three teams in his six seasons in the league. He’s averaged at least 10.6 points a game in five seasons, including 11.8 a game this season.