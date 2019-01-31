Porzingis to the Mavs? DSJ to the Knicks? Fans react to reported blockbuster trade

Apparently, the death of the Dennis Smith Jr. trade rumors were a bit premature.

On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that the Mavericks are close to completing a blockbuster deal with the Knicks.

Dallas would send point guard Dennis Smith Jr. to New York in exchange for forward Kristaps Porzingis.

The deal was first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Mavs would also take on the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to complete the trade. Along with Smith Jr., the Knicks would also acquire the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later tweeted the details of the exchange.

New York has agreed with Dallas on trade that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. Players and agents are being notified of particulars. Deal may include more draft assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

The Mavericks took Smith Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Interestingly, New York passed on the player and drafted Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 overall pick.

Entering this season, many thought Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic, the team’s lottery selection from the 2018 NBA Draft, could form an elite backcourt.

But the two did not mesh particularly well when they shared the court.

Here’s how fans reacted to the trade on social media.

Kristaps Porzingis: "The Knicks seem to be the perennial loser."



everyone: today was the day Porzingis became American — EllisMcPickle (@ACESandElGHTS) January 31, 2019

Knicks, Porzingis, Mavs, Luka, Kristaps, Doncic, Dallas, Mavericks, DeAndre Jordan all trending right now....



Something must of went down #NBA — Alex G (@agerardi21) January 31, 2019

please don’t ruin kristaps porzingis for me, @dallasmavs — Tom Dorsa (@bytomdorsa) January 31, 2019

just got my new Kristaps Porzingis jersey pic.twitter.com/4oLhqwnyDn — Buzz (@AlexBussard24) January 31, 2019

Knicks fans really thought Kristaps Porzingis forgot those boos on draft night. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 31, 2019

The Mavs New Starting Lineup

1. Luka Donçić

2. Tim Hardaway Jr

3. Harrison Barnes

4. Kristaps Porzingis

5. Salah Mejri — Knicks Insider (@Knicks_Insider) January 31, 2019

Every Knicks fan after hearing they traded Kristaps Porzingis for Dennis Smith Jr and Deandre Jordan pic.twitter.com/Dp9vD5eGzi — SENPAI (@aboymeetsworld) January 31, 2019

In my mind, Dirk brokered this deal after the game last night (what may have been his last game at Madison Square Garden).



Drops a season-high 14 points, gets the W and on his way out:



"Oh, and I'm taking Kristaps with me. Dirk out." #knicks #porzingis — Jalapeno (@JalapenoMunich) January 31, 2019

We love you Kristaps Porzingis,

Signed NYC — Ramos (@mikeram0s) January 31, 2019