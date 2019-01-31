Porzingis to the Mavs? DSJ to the Knicks? Fans react to reported blockbuster trade

Apparently, the death of the Dennis Smith Jr. trade rumors were a bit premature.
On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that the Mavericks are close to completing a blockbuster deal with the Knicks.
Dallas would send point guard Dennis Smith Jr. to New York in exchange for forward Kristaps Porzingis.
The deal was first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times.
The Mavs would also take on the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to complete the trade. Along with Smith Jr., the Knicks would also acquire the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later tweeted the details of the exchange.
The Mavericks took Smith Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Interestingly, New York passed on the player and drafted Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 overall pick.
Entering this season, many thought Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic, the team’s lottery selection from the 2018 NBA Draft, could form an elite backcourt.
But the two did not mesh particularly well when they shared the court.
