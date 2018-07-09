It's official: Mavericks sign top pick Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks signed top pick Luka Doncic on Monday. He'll make just over $5.4 million this season.

Doncic was drafted third overall in last month's NBA draft after the Mavericks acquired his rights in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the rights to the Mavs' fifth overall pick, Trae Young, and a protected 2019 first round pick.

Doncic, who turned 19 in February, was the MVP in the EuroLeague this past season after leading Real Madrid to the league title. He averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33 games.

The native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, is with the Mavs in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League but hasn't yet played.

Doncic, 6-foot-7, joins the team's top pick last year, point guard Dennis Smith Jr., to give the Mavericks a formidable backcourt duo. He could also play the small forward position.

Dallas also upgraded its roster recently after agreeing to a one-year, $24.1 million deal with center and former Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan.

