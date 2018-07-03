Are the new-look Mavericks playoff contenders? Here's what latest odds say

It's highly unlikely that the Dallas Mavericks pull off a remarkable turnaround and win the NBA title next season.
But can the team make it back to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus? Or, is this group closer to the lottery team that only won 24 games last season?
It's a question fans and media are debating at this very moment.
During the opening days of NBA free agency, the team inked DeAndre Jordan, one of the top-tier free-agent centers, to a one-year, $24 million deal. This came after the Mavs acquired EuroLeague star Luka Doncic in a draft-day trade.
Are the additions of Doncic, Jordan and a few pending roster moves enough for the Mavericks to double their win total this coming season?
Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves captured the eighth and final spot in the west with 47 wins.
According to Oddsshark.com, there answer to that question is no. The betting site currently has the Mavericks' odds of winning the 2019 NBA title at +12500. That ranks 17th among all the 30 teams in the NBA.
However, only four teams in the Western Conference have worse championship odds. So, if these projections comes to fruition, Dallas will again miss the playoffs and the organization will have to surrender a lottery pick to the Hawks in next year's draft.
The full list from oddsshark.com can be seen below.
Golden State Warriors -185
Los Angeles Lakers +460
Boston Celtics +510
Houston Rockets +800
Philadelphia 76ers +1425
San Antonio Spurs +5000
Toronto Raptors +5550
Oklahoma City Thunder +6000
Utah Jazz +8000
Washington Wizards +10000
Portland Trail Blazers +10000
Indiana Pacers +10000
Denver Nuggets +10000
Milwaukee Bucks +10000
Minnesota Timberwolves +10000
New Orleans Pelicans +10000
Dallas Mavericks +12500
Los Angeles Clippers +20000
Phoenix Suns +25000
New York Knicks +2800
Miami Heat +30000
Detroit Pistons +30000
Brooklyn Nets +50000
Charlotte Hornets +50000
Chicago Bulls +50000
Cleveland Cavaliers +50000
Orlando Magic +50000
Sacramento Kings +50000
Memphis Grizzlies +75000
Atlanta Hawks +100000
