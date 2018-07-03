Are the new-look Mavericks playoff contenders? Here's what latest odds say

It's highly unlikely that the Dallas Mavericks pull off a remarkable turnaround and win the NBA title next season.

But can the team make it back to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus? Or, is this group closer to the lottery team that only won 24 games last season?

It's a question fans and media are debating at this very moment.

During the opening days of NBA free agency, the team inked DeAndre Jordan, one of the top-tier free-agent centers, to a one-year, $24 million deal. This came after the Mavs acquired EuroLeague star Luka Doncic in a draft-day trade.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Are the additions of Doncic, Jordan and a few pending roster moves enough for the Mavericks to double their win total this coming season?

Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves captured the eighth and final spot in the west with 47 wins.

According to Oddsshark.com, there answer to that question is no. The betting site currently has the Mavericks' odds of winning the 2019 NBA title at +12500. That ranks 17th among all the 30 teams in the NBA.

However, only four teams in the Western Conference have worse championship odds. So, if these projections comes to fruition, Dallas will again miss the playoffs and the organization will have to surrender a lottery pick to the Hawks in next year's draft.

The full list from oddsshark.com can be seen below.





Golden State Warriors -185

Los Angeles Lakers +460

Boston Celtics +510

Houston Rockets +800

Philadelphia 76ers +1425

San Antonio Spurs +5000

Toronto Raptors +5550

Oklahoma City Thunder +6000

Utah Jazz +8000

Washington Wizards +10000

Portland Trail Blazers +10000

Indiana Pacers +10000

Denver Nuggets +10000

Milwaukee Bucks +10000

Minnesota Timberwolves +10000

New Orleans Pelicans +10000

Dallas Mavericks +12500

Los Angeles Clippers +20000

Phoenix Suns +25000

New York Knicks +2800

Miami Heat +30000

Detroit Pistons +30000

Brooklyn Nets +50000

Charlotte Hornets +50000

Chicago Bulls +50000

Cleveland Cavaliers +50000

Orlando Magic +50000

Sacramento Kings +50000

Memphis Grizzlies +75000

Atlanta Hawks +100000