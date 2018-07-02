Who's still available on the Mavericks' free agent wish list?

Free agency is less than two days old and already the market is thinning.

The Dallas Mavericks verbally agreed to terms with center DeAndre Jordan on Saturday night and other potential free agent targets are already off the table.

Guard Will Barton re-signed with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and power forward Aaron Gordon is resigning with the Orlando Magic. Both would have been nice acquisitions for the Mavs.

So who is still out there that could help Dallas with its team turnaround?





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Marcus Smart, SG, Celtics



The former Flower Mound Marcus star would be an excellent addition to the Mavs' rotation, adding a toughness and defensive element to the mix. With Dennis Smith Jr. doing most of the point guard work, it would leave Smart free to improve as a scorer. He averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 assists in his fourth season for Boston.

Jabari Parker, PF, Bucks



Parker only played in 31 games this past season (his fourth) because of an injury but averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. Dallas was 28th in scoring this past season so Parker's offense (he averaged 20 points a game a year ago in 51 games and is shooting 49 percent for his career.

Julius Randle, F, Lakers



He's coming off his best season when he averaged 16.1 points and 8 rebounds in 82 games. He shot a career-best 56 percent from the field. He'd also provide depth at center and would give the Mavs a formidable front court along with DeAndre Jordan. Plus, the 23-year-old is from Dallas and played at Plano Prestonwood before attending Kentucky.

Clint Capela, C, Rockets



Capela, 24, averaged a career-high 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game and led the league with a 65 percent shooting percentage in 74 games. Yes, his shooting needs work and he's below 50 percent from the free throw line for his career but the 6-foot-10 player could benefit from working with Dirk Nowitzki.