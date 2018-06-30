DeAndre Jordan is joining the Mavericks (for real this time)

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, free agent center DeAndre Jordan made it official in the most 2018 way possible. With an emoji.

Jordan has verbally agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal close to the $24.1 million option he turned down from the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Jordan tweeted an emoji of a smiley face wearing a cowboy hat at 11:09 p.m., nine minutes after the midnight (eastern time) free agency bell set by the NBA.





— DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) July 1, 2018

Jordan averaged 12 points and a career-high 15.2 rebounds a game this season, his 10th for the Clippers.

Jordan famously backed out of a free agent deal with the Mavs in 2015.



Jordan, who turns 30 on July 21, was born in Houston and attended Texas A&M. He was the 35th overall pick (2nd round) in the 2008 draft.



He's averaged 9.4 points in his career, including at least 10.4 points per game the past five seasons. He's also average 10.7 rebounds over his career, including at least 13 a game the past five seasons.