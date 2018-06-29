DeAndre Jordan opts out of deal with Clippers. Will he really come to Dallas this time?

After spurning the Mavericks three years ago, DeAndre Jordan could finally be on his way to Dallas.

The Los Angeles Clippers center on Friday opted out of a $24.1 million player option on his contract for next season, sources told ESPN. The move clears a path for the former Texas A&M Aggies star and Houston native to return to his home state and sign with the Mavericks, ESPN and other media outlets reported.

The Mavericks and Clippers have been trying to reach and sign and trade deal to send Jordan to Dallas. But now the Mavericks are in prime position to sign Jordan with $27 million of salary cap space.

The two sides cannot negotiate any deal until 11:01 p.m. Saturday when free agency begins.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Also Friday, the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki mutually agreed to decline the veteran's $5 million team option for next season, The New York Times reported. The sides are expected to work out a new deal in July, according to reports.

The move could give Dallas even more financial flexibility as it hopes to sign Jordan and possibly more pieces.

Jordan was previously a free agent in 2015 and agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with the Mavericks but then changed his mind after teammate Chris Paul and coach Doc Rivers urged him to stay in LA. He ended up signing a four-year, $87 contract with the Clippers.

Jordan has played all 10 of his seasons with the Clippers, averaging 9.4 points and 10.7 rebounds. But he averaged 12 points and a career-high 15.2 rebounds last season.





SHARE COPY LINK Clippers C DeAndre Jordan plays the Mavericks in Dallas for the first time since he changed his mind on signing with the Mavs and opting to remain with the Clippers. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram)