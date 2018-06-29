Mavericks free agency rumors: Are DeAndre Jordan or DeMarcus Cousins coming to Dallas?

NBA free-agency is about to take off.

On July 1 free agents can officially sign with teams. But the rumor mongering has been going strong for weeks. Some of the league's biggest names, including LeBron James and Paul George are reportedly opting out and hitting the open market.

Other reports indicate the San Antonio Spurs might also deal star Kawhi Leonard to either the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics.

So, where does that leave the Mavericks?

It's no secret the Mavericks covet a big man and there are plenty of appetizing options in this year's free-agent class.

Will Mark Cuban target DeMarcus Cousins as his No. 1 option? Even after the saga from several summers ago, could the team still add DeAndre Jordan via trade? Is it even possible that Clint Capela could leave the Rockets?

Here are the latest NBA free agency rumors surrounding the Mavericks.





June 27: Clippers and Mavericks exploring a trade to finally send DeAndre Jordan to Dallas, but there's a specific roadblock in the way, per Marc Stein of The New York Times.

June 27: Dirk Nowitzki will technically become a free agent and then return to the Mavericks, per Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News. Here's why.

June 27: List of Mavericks free-agent targets and how they can pay for them, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

June 17: Marcus Smart, a Flower Mound native, has drawn interest from the Mavericks, but only at a reasonable price, according to Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com.

May 21: "Multiple league sources" told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor that Mavericks will pursue Dallas native Julius Randle.