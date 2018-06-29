Rick Carlisle discusses the various positions Luka Doncic will play

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle plans to use Luka Doncic in a variety of roles next season, including at the 4-spot, which he hopes will create mismatches. He also discusses whether or not the rookie will start next season.
Dallas Mavericks

First glimpse of Mavericks' rookie Luka Doncic comes soon in Las Vegas

June 29, 2018 10:20 AM

Are you stoked about seeing Luka Doncic play in a Dallas Mavericks' uniform?

The NBA season doesn't tip off until October but the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League begins next week in Las Vegas and the Mavs' top pick in the recent NBA draft will play in his first games alongside eight other rookies and Mavs' point guard Dennis Smith Jr. An ESPN report last week claimed the Mavs are unlikely to play Doncic but he's on the roster. It's more likely that Doncic will only see limited playing time.

"This kid, he’s been through an amazing grind," Mavericks' coach Rick Carlisle told Mavs.com. "In the European league and in the international leagues they don’t play as many games per week as the NBA, but they have multiple tournaments and it’s a lot of pressurized stuff and there aren’t a lot of breaks.”

For the first time all 30 NBA teams will compete in the Summer League, which will include 82 games over 12 days. Teams will play three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that concludes with the championship on July 17. Teams will play at least five games and as many as eight. The Mavs will open the preliminary round against the Suns at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus. They play the Bucks at 6 p.m. July 8 and the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. July 9 before the tournament is seeded.

Dallas assistant coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as the head coach for the third consecutive season. The Mavs will hold a mini camp at their practice facility from July 2-5.

Mavericks' summer league roster

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Prior to NBA/Home Country

Exp.

14

Josh Adams

G

6-2

190

Wyoming

R

37

Kostas Antetokounmpo

F

6-10

197

Dayton/Greece

R

13

Jalen Brunson

G

6-3

190

Villanova

R

55

Mitch Creek

G/F

6-5

198

Adelaide 36ers/Australia

R

77

Luka Doncic

G/F

6-7

218

Real Madrid/Slovenia

R

10

Dorian Finney-Smith

F

6-8

220

Florida

2

35

Phil Greene

G

6-2

183

St. John’s

R

21

Jalen Jones

F

6-7

220

Texas A&M

1

6

Johnathan Motley

F

6-10

230

Baylor

1

51

Duop Reath

F

6-11

244

LSU/Australia

R

1

Dennis Smith Jr.

G

6-3

195

North Carolina State

1

56

Ray Spalding

F

6-10

215

Louisville

R

24

Jacob Wiley

F

6-8

220

Eastern Washington

1

Mavericks' summer league schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Site

TV

Friday

Suns

8:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

ESPN

July 8

Bucks

6:00 p.m.

Cox Pavilion

NBA TV

July 9

Warriors

6:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

NBA TV

