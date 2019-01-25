After All-Star starting snub, Luka Doncic snaps shooting slump to lead Mavericks

Luka Doncic entered Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons in the midst of his first real shooting slump of his young NBA career.

The Mavericks rookie was also snubbed by NBA players Thursday night when they left him off the Western Conference starting lineup for the All-Star Game.

Whatever it was, perhaps neither, Doncic seemed to have an extra edge throughout the Mavs’ 106-101 win over Detroit at American Airlines Center. He finished with 32 points (two shy of his career-high), and eight rebounds and eight assists.

Doncic, who trailed only LeBron James in total fan votes, could still be named a reserve. And he’s likely to be invited to the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 15-17, whether it’s as a reserve or a contestant in the Skills Challenge.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Mavs point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is likely to compete in the dunk contest, according to unconfirmed reports, and Dirk Nowitzki might compete in the 3-point shooting contest.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle pleaded ignorance as to the veracity of those rumors, but offered his thoughts on Doncic’s resume. No matter how it unfolds, Carlisle said, some deserving players in the West will be left off.

“I don’t think it’s ever been tougher in the West,” Carlisle said. “There is going to be guys who probably don’t make the All-Star team that are perennial all-star type guys. Luka has done great things. There’s no question about it and he does have a legitimate chance. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

Carlisle said he’ll likely wait to the last moment to cast his coaches’ vote, which is Tuesday morning.

“The fact that Luka got all of those votes, there’s been a major buzz for him, it’s something that everyone has taken note of,” he said.





Smith, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter, finished with five assists.





“Those guys can play together, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Carlisle said of Smith and Doncic. “And I like staggering them because it creates a different look.”

Doncic, who confirmed his participation in the Skills Challenge after the game, could be the victim of NBA veterans wanting to see the 19-year-old rookie pay more dues before earning the honor of starting an All-Star game. Pistons coach Dwane Casey said there could be some truth to that.

“The young man is a big-time talent. He’s got a great future. He’s deserving to be an All-Star,” said Casey, who was an assistant for the Mavs from 2008-11. “The fans voted him in and that’s the bottom line. What the players felt, I don’t really know, but that could be a little bit of it.”