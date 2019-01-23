What drama? Dennis Smith Jr. is back, ready to forget six-game soap opera

Nothing smooths things over like winning.

And after the Dallas Mavericks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 106-98 Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, the past two weeks of turmoil between the team and Dennis Smith Jr., just seemed like a forgettable soap opera that it was turning into.

Smith was back and in the starting lineup after missing the previous six games, some in part over a somewhat dubious illness that probably had more to do with the fact that it was reported the second-year point guard was being shopped by the Mavs.

HIGHLIGHTS: Mavs used a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to turn a five-point deficit (88-83) into a six-point advantage (97-91). Dallas closed the game on a 23-10 run en route to a 106-98 win! pic.twitter.com/XcoRXZSgTM — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 23, 2019

“It felt great,” said Smith, who last played Jan. 7. “I’ve been playing basketball for a long time so any time I’m not able to play it’s not pleasurable. It was tough. But you know, things happen. We got a win tonight and that’s the important thing.”





Smith declined to discuss his reason missing all six games and did not say whether he addressed his teammates about his absence before the game. Mavericks fans had no qualms about his return. They cheered wildly for him when he was introduced. Smith wasn’t nervous, but he did cop to some to some early-game rustiness. It wasn’t too apparent, however. He was tied with a team-high seven points after the first quarter and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“I appreciate the fans so much. They do a great job for us and I think it’s reflected in our home record,” he said. “For them to be receptive of me like that I respect it a ton.”

Smith and rookie Luka Doncic each took turns dishing pretty assists to DeAndre Jordan, who came on strong late and had 13 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Mavericks, who snapped a four-game losing streak, had become a slow-paced offense without Smith, which was an alarming trend for coach Rick Carlisle, who noted before the game that the Mavs were 30th in the league in pace without him. Carlisle told Smith and the team that needed to change. For the most part, it did, if a tad sporadically.

“I thought he was great, just really tremendous, and everything we needed, speed, attacking, shot-making, a couple of amazing assists,” Carlisle said. “I’m really happy for him. It has been tough for him, being away from his teammates, and he played one of his best games since he has been here.”

After Smith took a tumble near the baseline and landed awkwardly on his back, his teammates met him at mid court to make sure he was OK. Was it an overt sign of love for their teammate, who was finally back in the family? Nah, Smith said.

“They were hugging me because I fell on my ass,” he said. “I fell and I didn’t know if I was hurt or not so they were trying to make sure I was straight, that’s all that was.”

His teammates backed him up before and after the game.

“I get along with all my teammates. The bad teammate card has never been a thing for me. I love everybody in the locker room and I feel like it’s a mutual feeling,” Smith said.

And any residual shakiness in Smith’s relationship with his coach?

“Our guys love Dennis. He’s a great kid. He’s a yes-sir, no-sir guy,” Carlisle said. “He’s a wonderful kid. The things that he can do on the court we can’t replace. I’m ecstatic that he’s back. And I absolutely love the way he played tonight.”