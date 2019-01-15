Stomach bug, not trade, keeps Smith away from Mavs practice, but he’s still on the block

Dennis Smith Jr. is still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, though the second-year point guard was missing from Tuesday’s practice.

Smith has come down with a stomach ailment, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said, and was sent to a doctor. Smith has missed the past three games with a back ailment.

The Mavs, though, have been trying to move Smith, the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, after seeing Luka Doncic emerge as a point forward who they want with the ball late in games.

Carlisle didn’t get into any details about the trade, but said that the talk isn’t serving as a distraction ahead of the Mavs’ game Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“I talked to his agent this morning,” Carlisle said. “My expectation is that when his backs feeling good and he’s feeling well from an illness standpoint he’ll be back playing.

“We all get into this business knowing that it’s dynamic and that trades are possible. Everything’s possible, coaching changes, you name it. It’s already a boiling pot of water, and a couple of degrees here or there, big deal. We’ve all got to be professional.”

ESPN reported Monday night that the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic could be potential suitors in a deal for Smith.

It’s unclear what the Mavs are seeking, though they are without a 2019 first-round pick, having sent it to the Atlanta Hawks in the draft-day trade that bought them Doncic for Trae Young. They could also be searching for the replacement for DeAndre Jordan.

The center is playing this season on a one-year contract, and the Mavs might not want to commit the kind of money it would take to keep him. Jordan is second in the NBA in rebounding but is limited offensively and would be entering his 11th season.