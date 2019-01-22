Dennis Smith Jr. pulled a lame stunt, but he gets a pass as Mavs now must showcase him

The Dallas Mavericks are welcoming back Dennis Smith Jr., whose return to the franchise that was once ready to make him a face of the team and now wants to trade him is not forced but is nothing more than a necessity.

DSJ has “recovered” from the “back” problems, and the “sickness,” that kept him out the last six games, including the Mavs’ 116-106 loss to the East-leading Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Mavs are all about The Luka, who became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Monday. At present, the priority should be DSJ. He is expected to play on Tuesday night when the Mavs host the L.A. Clippers.

When teams, and players, issue press statements to declare their respective affection and respect for the other, as the Mavs did, there is still a problem. Such as when Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos issued a press release stating how much he loved and cherished his wife, only to announce in the same statement they were divorcing.

Unless DSJ can grow three inches by the end of the season and become a shooting guard, the Mavs can’t expect to use a developing player who was a lottery pick two years ago as their backup point guard.





The Mavs have 36 games remaining in the regular season, and they have two priorities before it’s over: Make the playoffs, and showcase Dennis Smith Jr. so they can deal him.

They also must convince him it’s in his best interest not to get “sick” or suffer a “back” problem for the rest of the season.

Both sides have hugged it out over a situation that should never have happened.

Only because the Mavs, in particular their head coach, recognize the power the agents have in the league, they didn’t alienate themselves to DSJ when they would have been well within their right to blast him to Venus for his vanishing act because the Mavs are trying to trade him. There are relationships to maintain, even if the player is elsewhere.





DSJ is not a bad kid, but he just did a dumb thing. We are not talking about the second coming of Adrian Dantley, Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo, or any other Mav who acted a fool to get out of town. DSJ is 21, and he simply acted on some bad advice. Go with a family member and start there.

He gets a pass this time.





Was Mavs coach Rick Carlisle too hard on his young point guard, as he is prone to do? Go with yes. Now ask yourself if Saint Gregg Popovich would be any less demanding.

However hard the Mavs are trying to move DSJ before the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 7, he just has to deal with it and play. Unless the trade is happening that day, or the next, he has to show up for work. Failure to do so will be a mark held against him.





We are talking about a young man who just learned that the NBA is not AAU, and when people say “It’s a business” they actually mean “It’s a business.”

While DSJ is not some Rondo clone, what he did just hurt his team. Players understand a guy who has to protect his cash and value, but they also know DSJ’s absence left them without some points, assists and steals they need.





This a team with zero margin for error if they even want to pretend making the playoffs can actually happen.





The Mavs were 2-4 in this stretch without DSJ. They have lost four straight. The Mavs could have used DSJ’s 12.6 points and 3.9 assists per night, especially now that little J.J. Barea is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Because this team can’t win on the road - they are tied for a league worst four wins away from home - DSJ may not have made the difference between 2-4 and 4-2, but he would have helped.

This isn’t personal, Dennis, you’re just an asset with a particular set of skills that the team now has in a more advanced, taller, version.

No franchise loves its players more than Mark Cuban, but DSJ’s problem will forever remain The Jedi (sorry, I’m going with that for Luka Doncic until we can all agree on something better).





Luka is a better point guard.

What the Mavs are experiencing with DSJ is a common NBA problem, no different than what the Cleveland Cavaliers went through when Kyrie Irving wanted away from LeBron James.





There is but one basketball, and sometimes two Alpha dogs don’t always play well together.

DSJ thought he was going to be a Mav forever, but Luka happened and eventually this situation will work itself out and he will be in a better spot.

Until then, the best thing for Dennis Smith Jr. is to show up for work, play hard, score, and hope some other team picks him up here shortly.

And he can’t pull this stunt again.