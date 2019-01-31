Report: Mavs nearing blockbuster trade that involves bringing Porzingis from Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly close to a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks, centering on the Mavs sending Dennis Smith Jr. to the Knicks and landing standout big man Kristaps Porzingis from New York.

The deal was first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Mavs would also take on the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to facilitate the trade. Along with Smith Jr., the Knicks would also receive the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews.

The deal could be finalized within hours, Stein reports.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Smith Jr. has been rumored to be on the trading block for a few weeks. The 2017 first-round pick missed several games with “sickness” earlier this month, but has returned. He scored 13 points in the Mavs’ victory over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Porzingis has been sidelined this season with an ACL injury, and recently asked the Knicks to be traded.

Assuming the deal goes through, this is a significant development for the Mavs future. Porzingis will be a restricted free agent after this season, meaning the Mavs would have the option to match any offer he received on the open market.

Plus, it gives the Mavs a young, proven big man for the future. At 23, Porzingis still hasn’t reached his prime and would pair well with rookie sensation Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

Let's try that again: Dallas is finalizing a deal to land Kristaps Porzingis, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/WacB71H1JW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks are nearing a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2019