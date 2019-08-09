Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks conclude jersey partnership with Dallas-based sponsor 5miles after 2 seasons

Mark Cuban addresses replacing Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco. By
The Dallas Mavericks and 5miles, a Dallas-based E-commerce application and team jersey sponsor, have mutually agreed to end their partnership a year ahead of schedule.

The two parties have been partners since the 2017-2018 season, teaming up not only with the jersey sponsorship, but also on many major Dallas community initiatives.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our partnership with the Mavs,” 5miles spokesperson Mark Brinkerhoff said in a press release. “They helped launched our initial brand recognition campaign, providing nearly $54 million in value and visibility in every major US market and beyond. They exceeded our expectations in every way. We’ve accomplished all the goals we set two seasons ago.”

The NBA jersey sponsorship program is entering the final season of its pilot test. According to the Mavericks, it has been an overwhelming success for the league.

“5miles has been an incredible partner and we wish them all the best” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “As the NBA continues to evolve into a global phenomenon, we look forward to finding a partner that can put the Mavs at the forefront.”

