Dallas Cowboys, NFL Foundation each donating $50,000 to El Paso Victims’ Fund
El Paso mourns after 22 die in mass shooting
The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation announced on Wednesday that it’s donating $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, established to assist those families affected by the Aug. 3 shooting.
The NFL Foundation, of which Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson is the Chair, will also be announcing a donation of $50,000 to the El Paso effort also on Wednesday.
The El Paso Community Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to help those impacted by Saturday’s incident.
“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” said Anderson in a press release.
A large percentage of the El Paso football fans have been strong supporters of the Dallas Cowboys for decades. The Cowboys also activate youth and high school football camps, and public education grant opportunities in the area.
Additional outreach opportunities will be promoted as scheduled for local North Texas residents wishing to support the El Paso Community Foundation and the Victims’ Fund.
In the area of community service, the mission of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation is built upon an overall philosophy of helping those who don’t have the strength, resources or means to help themselves.
The El Paso Community Foundation has waived all administrative and credit card fees associated with donating to the families. The City of El Paso encourages anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims to visit https://payments.epcf.org.
“Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving,” Anderson said.
