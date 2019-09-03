Dirk Nowitzki posts hilarious message after airport coincidence with Ezekiel Elliott

Watch Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrive from Cabo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

What did we need at Terminal D of DFW Airport to make the Ezekiel Elliott return more surreal?

How about another superstar athlete arriving in the same International terminal?

That was the case when Dallas Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki arrived at the airport from China in front of Elliott, who was coming in from Cabo San Lucas with reports of a deal with the Dallas Cowboys pending. Every local television news team had a camera there to catch Elliott’s arrival.

Nowitzki, in only a way he can, turned the coincidence into a high comedy with a wonderfully self-deprecating social media post.

“Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport,” Nowitzki posted on Twitter. “I thought to myself: ‘Man. I still got it!!’ Turns out they were all there for Zeke …”

Elliott replied to Nowitzki with a couple of crying laughing emojis.

Dirk, we may have been there for Zeke, but you still definitely have it.

