Dallas Cowboys

Dirk Nowitzki posts hilarious message after airport coincidence with Ezekiel Elliott

Watch Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrive from Cabo

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon. By
Up Next
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon. By
DFW AIRPORT

What did we need at Terminal D of DFW Airport to make the Ezekiel Elliott return more surreal?

How about another superstar athlete arriving in the same International terminal?

That was the case when Dallas Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzki arrived at the airport from China in front of Elliott, who was coming in from Cabo San Lucas with reports of a deal with the Dallas Cowboys pending. Every local television news team had a camera there to catch Elliott’s arrival.

Nowitzki, in only a way he can, turned the coincidence into a high comedy with a wonderfully self-deprecating social media post.

“Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport,” Nowitzki posted on Twitter. “I thought to myself: ‘Man. I still got it!!’ Turns out they were all there for Zeke …”

Elliott replied to Nowitzki with a couple of crying laughing emojis.

Dirk, we may have been there for Zeke, but you still definitely have it.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  