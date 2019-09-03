Ezekiel Elliott returns to Dallas with a deal close, says he’s “been ready”

Watch Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrive from Cabo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

Ezekiel Elliott is back in Texas and ready to play football.

The Dallas Cowboys running back arrived at DFW Airport from Mexico on Tuesday afternoon with reports swirling that he and the team are close to agreeing on a multi-year contract.

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux, who was traveling with him, said a deal is “close.”

Elliott was asked is he expects to play on Sunday when the Cowboys open the season against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

“If I have a deal,” he said.

Later, between signing autographs and posing for selfies with fans, Elliott was asked if he was ready to play.

“I’ve been ready,” he said. He ignored repeated requests to respond to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ “Zeke who?” quip from three weeks ago.

Arceneaux said a deal is “very, very close.”

“I think Zeke showed his commitment by coming back to Dallas,” he said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. I think he’s committed and both sides are.”