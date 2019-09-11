NBA is expected to ban this type of player apparel out of safety concerns

Miami Heat’s Chris Andersen is seen during first half play against the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. (Robert Duyos/Sun Sentinel/MCT) MCT

The NBA is expected to ban ninja-style headband for the 2019-2020 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports the league issued a memo to teams in May notifying them that the headbands, which include a tail behind the head. Teams have raised concerns about safety and consistency of size and length, he said.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told Wojnarowski that the issue came up during last season but the league delayed making a decision until the season was complete.

“We didn’t want to cause a disruption by intervening midseason,” Bass told Wojnarowski.

