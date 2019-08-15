Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks accepting a new way to pay for tickets, merchandise in 2019-2020
You can now purchase Dallas Mavericks tickets and merchandise with Bitcoin.
The Mavs are the second NBA team to accept the cryptocurrency. The Sacramento Kings started accepting it in 2014.
The Mavs will use BitPay to process all Bitcoin purchases. It’s the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world, according to the team’s press release.
“We want our fans who would like to pay with Bitcoin the opportunity to do so. BitPay allows our global fans to seamlessly make purchases with the Mavs,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban said in the release.
