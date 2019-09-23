Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars promotional schedule includes giveaways, themes and college spirit nights
The Dallas Stars released their promotional schedule for the 2019-2020 season at American Airlines Center. The schedule includes five giveaway nights, six theme nights and seven college spirit nights.
Stars Giveaways nights
Nov. 25, Tyler Seguin Tattoo Sleeve (first 10,000)
Dec. 22, Miro Heiskanen Youth Jersey (first 5,000 kids)
Feb. 11, Camp Stars cap (first 10,000)
March 12, Stars License plate cover (first 5,000)
Every Tuesday game, Texas artist poster series (first 5,000)
Theme nights
Nov. 21, Hockey Fights Cancer night
Jan. 27, Texas Rangers Night
Feb. 7, Retro Night
Feb. 11, Military Night
Feb. 23, Alumni Game
March 30, Fan Appreciation Night
College Spirit Nights
The first 500 tickets purchased through the link includes the limited-edition school-inspired Stars caps. To purchase tickets for a specific college spirt night, click the specific school link at DallasStars.com.
Oct. 21, Oklahoma Sooners Night
Oct. 24, Baylor Bears Night
Oct. 29, Texas Longhorns Night
Nov. 5, Okahoma State Cowboys Night
Nov. 19, North Texas Mean Green Night
Dec. 5, Texas Tech Red Raiders Night
Dec. 10, TCU Horned Frogs Night
