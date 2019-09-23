Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars promotional schedule includes giveaways, themes and college spirit nights

The Dallas Stars released their promotional schedule for the 2019-2020 season at American Airlines Center. The schedule includes five giveaway nights, six theme nights and seven college spirit nights.

Stars Giveaways nights

Nov. 25, Tyler Seguin Tattoo Sleeve (first 10,000)

Dec. 22, Miro Heiskanen Youth Jersey (first 5,000 kids)

Feb. 11, Camp Stars cap (first 10,000)

March 12, Stars License plate cover (first 5,000)

Every Tuesday game, Texas artist poster series (first 5,000)

Theme nights

Nov. 21, Hockey Fights Cancer night

Jan. 27, Texas Rangers Night

Feb. 7, Retro Night

Feb. 11, Military Night

Feb. 23, Alumni Game

March 30, Fan Appreciation Night

College Spirit Nights

The first 500 tickets purchased through the link includes the limited-edition school-inspired Stars caps. To purchase tickets for a specific college spirt night, click the specific school link at DallasStars.com.

Oct. 21, Oklahoma Sooners Night

Oct. 24, Baylor Bears Night

Oct. 29, Texas Longhorns Night

Nov. 5, Okahoma State Cowboys Night

Nov. 19, North Texas Mean Green Night

Dec. 5, Texas Tech Red Raiders Night

Dec. 10, TCU Horned Frogs Night

