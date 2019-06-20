Two Dallas Stars earn NHL honors

2019’s best cities for hockey fans Here are the best and worst hockey cities of 2019, according to WalletHub. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the best and worst hockey cities of 2019, according to WalletHub.

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and goaltender Ben Bishop earned NHL honors Wednesday voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Heiskanen was named to the NHL All-Rookie team, along with St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

Heiskanen led all rookies in average time on ice (23:07), goals (12) and shots on goal (182). His 33 points were second among rookies.

Bishop, 32, earned second team All-Star team honors. Votes were based on regular-season performance. Bishop is the second Stars’ goalie to be an NHL All-Star. Marty Turco earned it in 2003. Bishop also was a second team All-Star in 2016 when he was with Tampa Bay. Bishop was the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy, which goes to the best goalkeeper in the league and is voted on by the 31 general managers of the NHL.

Five former Dallas Stars have earned All-Star honors, including Jamie Benn, Sergei Zubov, Turco, Derian Hatcher and Mike Modano.