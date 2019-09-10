Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin dealing with damaged Ferrari after a hit and run

Tyler Seguin: ‘They gave everything they had and so did we’ Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said the Game 6 overtime win against the Nashville Predators was the type of game they expected. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said the Game 6 overtime win against the Nashville Predators was the type of game they expected.

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has some auto repairs to deal with after his Ferrari 458 was damaged by someone in another car.

The details are unclear, but an image was posted on Instagram of a note left on Seguin’s Ferrari from someone apologizing for hitting his car.

The base price for a Ferrari 458 is about $230,000. The person admits he or she doesn’t have the funds (or apparently the insurance) to cover a repair bill. They are also not strong on English grammar.

“Sorry I just hitted your car. My bad bro. I don’t have money to pay,” the note read, with no name or phone number.

That won’t be a problem for Seguin, 27, who makes nearly $10 million a year.