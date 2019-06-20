Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks again make a draft day trade. Here’s who they ended up with.

Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson details draft makeup

Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson says the 2019 NBA draft will have a flurry of activity after the first 15 picks. The Mavs have the 37th pick. By
Up Next
Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson says the 2019 NBA draft will have a flurry of activity after the first 15 picks. The Mavs have the 37th pick. By
DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks yet again made a draft-day trade.

This time the Mavs selected 19-year-old shooting guard Deividas Sirvydis of Lithuania but he was traded to the Detroit Pistons for No. 45 pick in the NBA draft as well as two future second-round picks from the Pistons, according to Mark Stein of The New York Times.

At No. 45, the Pistons selected Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby for the Mavericks. The 6-foot-8, 214-pound junior averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds with the Cornhuskers.

The Mavericks’ first round pick - No. 10 overall - went to Atlanta in the trade for the right to draft Luka Doncic a year ago, which sent Trae Young to the Hawks.

Sirvydis is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound shooting forward who turned 19 earlier this month.

Roby is an intriguing prospect who should excel on the defensive end and is well-versed enough offensively to be a contributor in the transition game.

The Mavs finished 33-49, tied for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Doncic, who was drafted with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks and immediately traded to Dallas, was a rousing success in his first season in the league. The 20-year-old is expected to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year on Monday after leading rookies in multiple statistical categories.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  