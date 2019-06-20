Dallas Mavericks again make a draft day trade. Here’s who they ended up with.

Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson details draft makeup Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson says the 2019 NBA draft will have a flurry of activity after the first 15 picks. The Mavs have the 37th pick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson says the 2019 NBA draft will have a flurry of activity after the first 15 picks. The Mavs have the 37th pick.

The Dallas Mavericks yet again made a draft-day trade.

This time the Mavs selected 19-year-old shooting guard Deividas Sirvydis of Lithuania but he was traded to the Detroit Pistons for No. 45 pick in the NBA draft as well as two future second-round picks from the Pistons, according to Mark Stein of The New York Times.

At No. 45, the Pistons selected Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby for the Mavericks. The 6-foot-8, 214-pound junior averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds with the Cornhuskers.

I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a little kid. I have put in the work and sacrificed a lot to get here, and l Am beyond excited to start this journey.. pic.twitter.com/bZtl58lSLl — Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) June 20, 2019

The Mavericks’ first round pick - No. 10 overall - went to Atlanta in the trade for the right to draft Luka Doncic a year ago, which sent Trae Young to the Hawks.





Sirvydis is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound shooting forward who turned 19 earlier this month.

Roby is an intriguing prospect who should excel on the defensive end and is well-versed enough offensively to be a contributor in the transition game.

The Mavs finished 33-49, tied for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Doncic, who was drafted with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks and immediately traded to Dallas, was a rousing success in his first season in the league. The 20-year-old is expected to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year on Monday after leading rookies in multiple statistical categories.