Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks again make a draft day trade. Here’s who they ended up with.
Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson details draft makeup
The Dallas Mavericks yet again made a draft-day trade.
This time the Mavs selected 19-year-old shooting guard Deividas Sirvydis of Lithuania but he was traded to the Detroit Pistons for No. 45 pick in the NBA draft as well as two future second-round picks from the Pistons, according to Mark Stein of The New York Times.
At No. 45, the Pistons selected Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby for the Mavericks. The 6-foot-8, 214-pound junior averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds with the Cornhuskers.
The Mavericks’ first round pick - No. 10 overall - went to Atlanta in the trade for the right to draft Luka Doncic a year ago, which sent Trae Young to the Hawks.
Sirvydis is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound shooting forward who turned 19 earlier this month.
Roby is an intriguing prospect who should excel on the defensive end and is well-versed enough offensively to be a contributor in the transition game.
The Mavs finished 33-49, tied for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
Doncic, who was drafted with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks and immediately traded to Dallas, was a rousing success in his first season in the league. The 20-year-old is expected to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year on Monday after leading rookies in multiple statistical categories.
