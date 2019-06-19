The Dallas Mavericks’ top NBA Draft targets includes yet another Luka and SEC big men

Dirk Nowitzki on retirement: ‘It’s been a blast’ Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki threw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game Wednesday, just one part of a fun first two months after ending his NBA career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki threw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game Wednesday, just one part of a fun first two months after ending his NBA career.

Before Adrian Wojnarowski puts his Twitter fingers to work and let’s you know who the Dallas Mavericks are drafting before the pick is announced, let’s take a look at the top five prospects the Mavs could take with pick No. 37 in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

Dallas won’t have a first round pick this year because of its draft-day trade with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 to acquire Luka Doncic in exchange for Trae Young and what is now the 10th pick in this year’s draft, which will air on ESPN live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Five scenarios that could happen with the Mavs at the 2019 NBA Draft:

1. Luka Samanic, PF, Olimpija Ljubljana: How about another Luka? Outside of all the fun the Mavs PR team could have with this pick, Samanic would give this team another stretch-big to go along with Kristaps Porzingis. At 6-foot-10 and 210 pounds, this Croatian can do it all offensively. There are questions about his motor, but there is no denying the “ceiling is the roof” with him. Plenty of teams will be interested late in the first round and earlier in the second though.

2. Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont: The Mavs need more consistent shooting from the outside, which Windler is more than capable of. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound sharp-shooter hit 100 3-pointers his senior season at a 42.9-percent clip. That’s absurd. better yet, most of his treys came in transition, which bodes well for an offense run by Luka Doncic. Another fringe first-rounder.

3. Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State: Whoever gets him will need to be patient with him, but there’s a reason this 18-year-old is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. Don’t focus on his freshman numbers (11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals with a 47 effective field goal percentage), but instead daydream about what he could turn into given his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan. Think P.J. Tucker with a better offensive game and much higher upside.

4. Admiral Schofield, SF/PF, Tennessee: If you’ve watched any March Madness over the past two seasons you’ve surely seen Schofield take over a game or two during the Vols’ deep runs. He plays much bigger than he’s listed (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) and has become a much better shooter. His greatest strength is his strength, and is another player that plays well in space. A big man that can run the floor? Yes, please.

5. Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas: Think Marcus Camby with a hint of DeAndre Jordan. He’s long (6-11 with a 7-2 wingspan), runs the floor well and excels at put backs and ally oops. He would give the Mavs a solid rim protector, which that second unit could desperately use.