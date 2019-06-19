A baby giraffe named Witten, after the legendary Cowboys TE, died at the Dallas Zoo

Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America’s Team Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America's Team Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America's Team

A Dallas Zoo giraffe named after Cowboys tight end Jason Witten died on Monday while receiving anesthesia for a routine physical exam.





According to the Dallas Zoo, “an urgent attempt was made to resuscitate him, without success.”

A necropsy has been ordered.

We are devastated to share that our one-year-old giraffe Witten passed away this morning. He was receiving a routine physical exam under anesthesia when he suddenly stopped breathing. An urgent attempt was made to resuscitate him, without success. pic.twitter.com/EKVQMhbJEt — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) June 17, 2019

“Our expert veterinary staff and giraffe zoologists have performed these physical exams many times in the past without incident, but for humans and animals alike, there is always a risk associated with anesthesia and some animals react differently. Witten captured all of our hearts with his outgoing, lovable personality and will be deeply missed,” the Dallas Zoo said on Twitter.

Hoofstock animals, like giraffe, are incredibly resilient and move on quickly, as they would in the wild. But we are keeping a close eye on our herd. As you can imagine, our zoologists are very close to the animals they care for and are heartbroken.”

WITTEN UPDATE: Thank you for your outpouring of love and support over the loss of our beloved giraffe Witten. Yesterday was a tragic whirlwind, but we’ve read all of your comments and it lifts our spirits immensely to know we have the best supporters in the world. pic.twitter.com/lbBeEUMLYr — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) June 18, 2019

Witten was born in April 2018 after the Cowboys legend who had retired after 15 seasons.

After a season in the TV booth as a sportcaster for Monday Night Football, Jason Witten announced his return to the NFL. He signed a 1-year deal with the Cowboys in February.