Jason Witten coming out of retirement to play football again for the Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten is back.

One year after retiring from the NFL is become to join the broadcast booth of Monday Night Football, Witten has agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys for 2019 season.

The future Hall of Fame tight end will now suit up for a 16th season.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten admittedly struggled with retirement throughout last season while also struggling with the transition to television.

He previously admitted a desire to return to the team during their 2018 playoff run but ultimately decided it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Tight end remained a huge need for the Cowboys and was an area the team planned to address in the upcoming draft and possibly free agency.

The Cowboys like the potential of Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz but are admittedly thin at the position.

Witten retired as the team’s all-time leader with 1,152 career receptions. He ranks fourth in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald.

Now he gets a chance to add to those totals.