Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten coming out of retirement to play football again for the Dallas Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

February 28, 2019 12:15 PM

ESPN MNF analyst and former Cowboys TE Jason Witten says he missed the heck out of playing football, nothing can replace that feeling.

ESPN MNF analyst and former Cowboys TE Jason Witten says he missed the heck out of playing football, nothing can replace that feeling.
By
Up Next
ESPN MNF analyst and former Cowboys TE Jason Witten says he missed the heck out of playing football, nothing can replace that feeling.
By

Jason Witten is back.

One year after retiring from the NFL is become to join the broadcast booth of Monday Night Football, Witten has agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys for 2019 season.

The future Hall of Fame tight end will now suit up for a 16th season.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten admittedly struggled with retirement throughout last season while also struggling with the transition to television.

He previously admitted a desire to return to the team during their 2018 playoff run but ultimately decided it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Tight end remained a huge need for the Cowboys and was an area the team planned to address in the upcoming draft and possibly free agency.

The Cowboys like the potential of Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz but are admittedly thin at the position.

Witten retired as the team’s all-time leader with 1,152 career receptions. He ranks fourth in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald.

Now he gets a chance to add to those totals.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

  Comments  