Dallas Cowboys

‘I think Jason Witten is broken.’ Fans continue relentless criticism of ‘MNF’

By Peter Dawson

December 17, 2018 10:18 PM

Jason Witten gives his opinion on Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

Ex-Cowboys tight end and current "Monday Night Football" announcer Jason Witten gives his opinion on Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.
By
Up Next
Ex-Cowboys tight end and current "Monday Night Football" announcer Jason Witten gives his opinion on Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.
By

Jason Witten has taken a good bit of heat during his first season in ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast booth.

He’s criticized the Redskins for signing linebacker Reuben Foster, compared New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to O.J. Simpson and used a few odd phrases.

You can read what Witten had to say about those who have been critical of his performances here.

But on Monday, reports said that the trio of Witten, Anthony ‘Booger’ McFarland and Joe Tessitore will be back in the booth next season.

Here’s what fans had to say about that and Witten’s commentary during the Monday night game between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Ex-Cowboys tight end and current "Monday Night Football" announcer Jason Witten gives his opinion on Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

By



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

mac-engel

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  