‘I think Jason Witten is broken.’ Fans continue relentless criticism of ‘MNF’

Jason Witten has taken a good bit of heat during his first season in ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast booth.

He’s criticized the Redskins for signing linebacker Reuben Foster, compared New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to O.J. Simpson and used a few odd phrases.

You can read what Witten had to say about those who have been critical of his performances here.

But on Monday, reports said that the trio of Witten, Anthony ‘Booger’ McFarland and Joe Tessitore will be back in the booth next season.

Here’s what fans had to say about that and Witten’s commentary during the Monday night game between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Thanks for telling us it’s a mans game @JasonWitten, us women were confused. #espn #MondayNightFootball — afickanderson (@afickanderson) December 18, 2018

I think Jason Witten is broken https://t.co/nDq1fbtDs1 — Will Arrington (@willarrington_) December 18, 2018

Jason Witten has good analysation but he just sound boring af tbh — tim (@Wingerrss) December 18, 2018

Joe Flacco should retire and replace Jason Witten — ‏ㅤً (@NMccluster) December 18, 2018

Someone at ESPN, for the love of all things holy, mute Jason Witten and Booger McFarland — kendrick (@kendrickdavidj_) December 18, 2018

Jason Witten talking about separation pic.twitter.com/mHE0Fms6LX — Federico Fellini (@justhebreu) December 18, 2018

Joe Tessitore, “Booger” MacFarland & Jason Witten.

The only trio that makes me wish for more Joe Buck. — Charlie McElvy (@charliemcelvy) December 18, 2018

It would bring my heart such holiday joy to hear that Jason Witten lost his voice to he stops torturing us with it. #MNFxESPN — Juan Espana (@juaninyourmom) December 18, 2018

Peyton Manning can you replace Jason Witten please — Malcolm (@ItsMalc5) December 18, 2018

Jason Witten needs to talk less. No obvious statements. None of them are paid by number of words. Stop saying ‘he should’ve come down with that’ — spiritliveson (@nathcpa) December 18, 2018

Jason Witten loves talking with his hands! Dude put those things away! — Fantasyguru (@jcbetting4) December 18, 2018

Was the budget for Jason Witten’s sportcoat less than expected? Or do sportcoats fit like this now? #MNF pic.twitter.com/X4c4idDYQK — Karen W (@kdub10s) December 18, 2018

Jason Witten hates the Saints. All he wants to talk about is Cam Newton. — F5_AngryWave (@RFMoldaner) December 18, 2018

Jason witten needs my personal tailor. — ALLTRUEMAN (@ALLTRUEMAN1) December 18, 2018

Jason Witten commentating in the Monday Night Football booth is like a sports remake of Being There. #NOvsCAR pic.twitter.com/V09nydWY9O — Langhorne (@_Langhorne) December 18, 2018