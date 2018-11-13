Fans crush Jason Witten on social media for comparing O.J. Simpson to NFC East star

Jason Witten keeps putting his foot in his mouth — and fans across the NFL keep roasting the ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end.

During ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” he once again strayed way off the map when he compared New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to ... O.J. Simpson.

Jason Witten compares Saquon Barkley to ... OJ Simpson? Uhhh, okay Jason. pic.twitter.com/TeuQUaew8h — CMG (@coednews) November 13, 2018

Simpson was a Hall-of-Fame running back on the field for the Buffalo Bills, but also gained extreme notoriety when he went on trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and Ron Goldman. The USC legend was famously found not guilty.

He was recently released from a Nevada correctional facility after being found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping. Simpson served nine years in prison, but was recently granted parole in 2017.

Here is how fans reacted to Witten and his comments about Simpson.

Jason Witten: "You remind me of O.J. Simpson."



Saquon Barkley: "You remind me of Aaron Hernandez." — Steven Donahue (@StevenDonahue18) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten making a shout-out to O.J. Simpson. I literally can't watch watch Monday Night Football. — zack (@zacklemore92) November 13, 2018

Maybe O.J. Simpson is not the best name for Jason Witten to drop there — Brian Grayson (@djslybri) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten’s Saquon Barkley rant was verbal diarrhea — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 13, 2018

Inspiring words from Jason Witten tonight:



“Some dreams never come true.”



Remember that. — Matt Franciscovich (@MattFranchise) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten trying to complete a full sentence pic.twitter.com/miii4Ey1rY — HackR3ali (@HackR3ali) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten has the diction of a person who really needs to poop and runs into the CEO on his way to the bathroom and must hold a conversation. — Tim Malloy (@T_Malloy320) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten has the LEGO man hair special on #MondayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/TcZ3r7s9G3 — L Lugo (@GLanceLugo) November 6, 2018

SOMEONE TELL JASON WITTEN TO STOP SAYING THE WORD “TALK”! — Clem (@TheClemReport) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten...just mentioned... OJ Simpson...among running backs...who never got the chance...for a Super Bowl... pic.twitter.com/LgyfbAUVQ0 — Chelsea Michaels (@chelsafire) November 13, 2018

Who is worse at their job? Jason witten or Nathan peterman — Austin (@MaddawgMeador) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten is def rocking a hair piecepic.twitter.com/yprdrjgl0v — Phil E. Muscala (@PjLaird924) November 6, 2018

Just turned the game on and I need to start drinking due to Jason Witten.... — Abe Froman (@chicagosausage) November 13, 2018

Did Jason witten just drop oj simpson when comparing saquon? This guy just sounds like he doesn’t know anything @PardonMyTake — Thomas Tenreiro (@bahamave) November 13, 2018

Espn needs to fire who ever hired Jason Witten https://t.co/5dUpvla86Z — C- Rock (@CrocketCurtis) November 13, 2018

Flips on MNF..



Sees the 49ers. Sees the Giants. Hears Jason Witten. pic.twitter.com/wgrezwQ0ln — NICK KAYAL(@NickKayal) November 13, 2018

Can’t wait to hear Jason Witten talk Spanish during next week’s #MNF game. pic.twitter.com/itLGMjLytx — Scott (@Scott_E_Sports) November 13, 2018

Jason Witten is the worst commentator in my lifetime. So bad it’s funny. Loved him as a player but yikes pic.twitter.com/fQmb7nWYgH — Matt HDuchesne (@m_hduchesne) November 13, 2018