Fans crush Jason Witten on social media for comparing O.J. Simpson to NFC East star

Jason Witten keeps putting his foot in his mouth — and fans across the NFL keep roasting the ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end.
During ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” he once again strayed way off the map when he compared New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to ... O.J. Simpson.
Simpson was a Hall-of-Fame running back on the field for the Buffalo Bills, but also gained extreme notoriety when he went on trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and Ron Goldman. The USC legend was famously found not guilty.
He was recently released from a Nevada correctional facility after being found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping. Simpson served nine years in prison, but was recently granted parole in 2017.
Here is how fans reacted to Witten and his comments about Simpson.
Comments