The Dallas Cowboys certainly celebrated Jason Witten on Monday night.

The tributes from owner Jerry Jones and the organization made sense. Witten is one of the greatest pass-catchers in the history of the franchise.

The team, on the other hand, didn’t have such a great night. Head coach Jason Garrett and his team lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Fans have been less kind to Witten since he took over as a broadcaster on ESPN’s “Monday Night Footballl.”

All you do is cry about penalties against Dallas and pretend they’re a contender. You’re a terrible broadcaster. — Wayne Hesser (@JonathanGaltJr) November 6, 2018

Who is worse Jason Witten talking or the Cowboys offensive line? I'll wait.. #TENvsDAL #MNF — Dutch Skeletore (@DanLaw8) November 6, 2018

@JasonWitten doesn’t have @NFL money anymore. Can we start a @gofundme to buy him a blazer that’s not three sizes too small?? — Caren Trombley (@carentrombley) November 6, 2018

Also, Jason Witten has said the word “situation” at least 164 times tonight. Great tight end, terrible commentator.



Alright I’m done. I’ll keep my mouth shut the rest of this losing season lol — Derick Dearing (@Derick210) November 6, 2018

@ESPNNFL What is this GARBAGE with Jason Witten Playing the “ROLE” of a COWBOY “HOMER” as a Broadcaster for Monday Nights ESPNMNF. Maybe he’s too stupid to notice that the Titan QB was butted with the helmet of LB # 55. If he is incapable of bias, then maybe he should coach. pic.twitter.com/XAcZTraA6a — curtis miller (@curtismiller20) November 6, 2018

I want Jason Witten to be good as a broadcaster, but... I'm not really getting it. — Kurt Kitchings (@KurtKitchings) November 6, 2018

Which Jason would Dallas fans rather have fired 1st? Head coach Jason Garrett or Monday night football analyst Jason Witten!? #mnf #cowboys — Brian Blair (@BRIANBLAIR71) November 6, 2018

Jason Witten near tears in the @MNF booth with Dallas getting punked. This is embarassing, for both the NFL and ESPN.

Just a terrible booth, with Booger who adds nothing and Witten who will put you to sleep.

Elite Chiefs-Rams coming up in two weeks. This crew not up to it.. #MNF — Alan Covington (@Alan_Covington) November 6, 2018

What’s up with Jason Witten love of Cole Beasley? — Jeffrey Lyons (@TheSports_Guy15) November 6, 2018

Jason Witten is terrible — Aaron Ramos (@air_ramos3) November 6, 2018

@JasonWitten why didn’t you call out Dak for his piss poor play? Are you afraid of Jerry or something — shawn berggren (@SShawnberggren) November 6, 2018

Has somebody checked on Jason Witten? Is he okay? #TENvsDAL — Dom (@JustDxm) November 6, 2018

Listening to Jason Witten, you'd think Mariota was a rookie out there... or Nathan Peterman. #MNF — Jason S. (@jasonmasonjar) November 6, 2018

Listen, I love Jason Witten the football player...but let's all be honest. This #MNF crew is absolute garbage! #TENvsDAL #DallasCowboys — Marcus J. Hubbard (@MarcJHub) November 6, 2018