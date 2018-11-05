Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
That didn’t take long. Watch Amari Cooper’s first touchdown catch with the Cowboys

November 05, 2018 07:42 PM

Amari Cooper looks comfortable in his new role.

During the first quarter of the Dallas Cowboys “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Tennessee Titans, the wide receiver caught his first touchdown pass with his new team.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones sent the Oakland Raiders a first-round draft pick to acquire Cooper during the team’s bye week.

He had two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown on the Cowboys’ opening drive.

Jason Witten was highly complimentary of the trade last week, was on the call for ESPN.

