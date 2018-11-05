That didn’t take long. Watch Amari Cooper’s first touchdown catch with the Cowboys

Amari Cooper looks comfortable in his new role.

During the first quarter of the Dallas Cowboys “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Tennessee Titans, the wide receiver caught his first touchdown pass with his new team.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones sent the Oakland Raiders a first-round draft pick to acquire Cooper during the team’s bye week.

He had two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown on the Cowboys’ opening drive.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jason Witten was highly complimentary of the trade last week, was on the call for ESPN.