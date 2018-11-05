Dez Bryant to work out with future Cowboys opponent, Super Bowl contender, per report

The NFL world is watching the Cowboys battle the Tennessee Titans on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

So it makes sense Dez Bryant is going to hog the national spotlight right back.

The former Cowboys wide receiver is set to visit the New Orleans Saints for a workout. That workout will take place tomorrow and include two other wide receivers.

The news was first reported by Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

The #Saints are bringing in 3 wide receivers tomorrow to workout for the team among them Dez Bryant per sources informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 6, 2018

Some fans and media members have speculated that the team should have re-signed him.

But owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team was not going to go down that road.

During the team’s bye week, the organization’s front office sent a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

