Are the Cowboys already planning on signing Amari Cooper to a contract extension?

Newly-acquired receiver Amari Cooper is still hours away from playing his first game with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, vice president Stephen Jones revealed on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that the team is already planning on signing Cooper to a long-term contract extension.

“In general, we believe we’re going to sign Amari to an extension,” Jones said. ”That goes without saying. We feel like he was worth the No. 1, and I think part of making it worth it is that we eventually sign him to an extension.”

Cooper, 24, was acquired in a trade from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick on Oct. 22 and is signed through 2019.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jones said they wouldn’t have done the deal if he wasn’t in their plans long term. And a contract extension is part of that process.

Cooper is under contract for $13.9 million in 2019 in the last year of his rookie deal. The question is when do the Cowboys do the extension?





Do they do it this offseason to lower his cap number so they can sign other players? Or do they wait until after the 2019 season?





All of that will likely depend on how he performs in a Cowboys uniform, though there is no doubt in their mind that he is going to be a difference-making player, starting tonight against the Titans.

And the Cowboys are going to give him every opportunity to shine, immediately.

“I just think he’s going to bring some energy,” Jones said. “This isn’t going to be an ease into Amari Cooper situation. He’s going to get out there and play a lot and we’re going to get the ball to him.”