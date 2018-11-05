Cowboys to be without pair of star defensive linemen Monday night vs. Titans

Defensive linemen Randy Gregory and David Irving are unavailable for the Dallas Cowboys’ Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Irving was listed as inactive after Saturday’s practice and Gregory was listed as questionable. Gregory has missed practice after having a knee scroped during the bye week. Irving suffered a high ankle sprain on Thursday. Starting tight end Geoff Swaim is unavailable after spraining his right knee during Dallas’ game against the Redskins on Oct. 23.

Offensive guard Zack Martin (knee), who was listed as questionable on Saturday, will play tonight, the first game for Dallas since Marc Colombo replaced Paul Alexander as offensive line coach.

Other Cowboys’ players inactive tonight: quarterback Mike White, receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) and offensive lineman Xavier Su’a-Filo.