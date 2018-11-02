Cowboys DT David Irving rules himself out of Titans game but how much longer?

Defensive tackle David Irving ruled himself out of Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans because of a high ankle sprain he suffered in practice on Thursday.





Irving did not practice on Friday and left the locker room with his right foot in a knee-high boot riding a scooter.

He was still awaiting the results of a magnetic resonance imaging exam but seemed certain that he suffered a high ankle sprain that could potentially keep him out of the lineup from four-to-six weeks.

It’s another setback for Irving, who missed the first four games of the season under NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

He sat out the first game he was eligible to return for because of a family issue before playing the past two games before last week’s bye.

Irving has three tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a pass deflection in 56 snaps in games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins.

He had improved each week and the Cowboys were expecting a strong finish for him as he continued to get acclimated to the team and got his legs back under him.

He not only missing the first four games but also all of training camp and the offseason because of personal family issues with his ex-girlfriend and substance abuse rehab.

Daniel Ross will likely replace him on the game-day roster in rotation with Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods at tackle. Caraud Reid is also an option.