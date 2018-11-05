‘His career is pretty much Mark Sanchez’: Cowboys fans rip Dak Prescott after MNF loss

The “Monday Night Football” showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans looked like it was heading for a classic finish.
The Cowboys passing attack, led by quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, looked strong early, while linebacker Jalyon Smith and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence forced several turnovers.
But the Titans and quarterback Marcus Mariota busted out of a slump. That unit’s progress lasted the majority of the game.
However, the Cowboys’ progress on both sides of the ball did not. After being tied 14-14 at halftime, owner Jerry Jones’ squad ultimately lost 28-14 to fall to 3-5.
After the game, fans were particularly critical over Prescott.
Comments