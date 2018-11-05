‘His career is pretty much Mark Sanchez’: Cowboys fans rip Dak Prescott after MNF loss

The “Monday Night Football” showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans looked like it was heading for a classic finish.

The Cowboys passing attack, led by quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, looked strong early, while linebacker Jalyon Smith and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence forced several turnovers.

But the Titans and quarterback Marcus Mariota busted out of a slump. That unit’s progress lasted the majority of the game.

However, the Cowboys’ progress on both sides of the ball did not. After being tied 14-14 at halftime, owner Jerry Jones’ squad ultimately lost 28-14 to fall to 3-5.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

After the game, fans were particularly critical over Prescott.

So far, Dak Prescott and his career is pretty much Mark Sanchez. Don’t @ me. — Ryan (@ryan_brown33) November 6, 2018

I think my son is starting to get tired of me saying "Dak Prescott is such a terrible quarterback" during every Cowboys game. #DallasCowboys — Patrick Sabers (@patsabers) November 6, 2018

Had about enough of Dak Prescott. Time to give Cooper Rush a chance to toss the rock — Tucker (@TuckerClark26) November 6, 2018

@dak boy you are real trash — TheBrain (@KingKell84) November 6, 2018

Never thought I would miss Quincy Carter. Fire @dak @dallascowboys — Brian Nelson (@sandtrapjack) November 6, 2018

@dak we gotta talk about you fumbling the ball lol — Michelle Amber (@theORGINALtac0) November 6, 2018

Dak Prescott just isn’t good. Takes all the wind out of the cowboys when he turns the ball over. He doesn’t make enough good plays period! — Ryan (@ryandpaschall) November 6, 2018

God forbid this game comes down to Dak Prescott.. please no — Jay (@averagejaypapi) November 6, 2018

Can the Cowboys just erase @dak from the roster and act like it never happened????? — rick (@GodSavd) November 6, 2018

Mark my words, Dak Prescott will never win a super bowl! — Joshua Boehme (@OGBojo42) November 6, 2018

Why did Cowboys fans have such hate for Tony Romo, but so many excuses for Dak Prescott? — Andrew McCollum (@andrew_mccollum) November 6, 2018

Dak Prescott ruins my day every week — Jake Dillon (@JakeDillon34) November 6, 2018

Granted Scott Linehan is not calling good plays----but what can he do??? The QB isn't capable of accurate throws past 15 yards down the field. This offense is being held back by Dak Prescott. #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys — Joshua Valdez (@Joshua_Valdez) November 6, 2018

Sean Lee is injured and Dak Prescott is inept, as Jason Garrett stares blankly into the distance. Peak #Cowboys football — Eric DeLozier (@derekderozer) November 6, 2018

Dak Prescott has to be better. You can’t fight your way out of everything. Throw it away — Rich (@Richarnelc) November 6, 2018