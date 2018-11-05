Amari Cooper, defense shine early but Cowboys, Titans tied 14-14 at the half

Amari Cooper caught his first touchdown pass as a Dallas Cowboys’ receiver but the Tennessee Titans roared back as the teams took a 14-14 tie into halftime.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

After falling behind 14-7, the Cowboys tied the game with a 10 play, 78-yard scoring drive capped by Allen Hurns’ 23-yard touchdown catch with 39 seconds left in the first half.

The Cowboys’ first score was set up by DeMarcus Lawrence’s forced fumble on a rush of quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Sean Lee finally recovered the fumble after a lengthy scrum at the Tennessee 15.

Dak Prescott connected with Cooper for a four-yard scoring pass to give Dallas a 7-0 lead.





It didn’t take long for Prescott to get Cooper involved. Cooper caught an 11-yard pass on the Cowboys’ second play from scrimmage.

But the Cowboys’ eight-play first possession fizzled out after a fast start.

Dallas had to settle for a 38-yard field goal attempt but Brett Maher missed it wide right.

Maher his missed two consecutive attempts after making his previous 16 straight.

After the Cowboys recovered their third fumble, Prescott was intercepted in the end zone.

Tennessee drove 80 yards on 15 plays to tie it at 7-7 on Derrick Henry’s one-yard scoring run. On their next possession, Marcus Mariota’s 18-yard pass to Dion Lewis gave the Titans a 14-7 lead.