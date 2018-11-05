Cowboys-Titans on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’: Time, TV channel, schedule

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a big “Monday Night Football” showdown.

Fans from DFW can find all the best info about parking and traffic here.

They can also see ticket prices for the game here.

But for those watching the head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott, newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and the rest of the team from the comfort of their home, here’s all the info you need to watch the game on ESPN.

What: NFL, Week 9

When: Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Where: AT&T Stadium

Time: 8:15 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN