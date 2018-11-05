Week 9 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Titans

Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
By
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys-Titans on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’: Time, TV channel, schedule

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2018 12:58 PM

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a big “Monday Night Football” showdown.

Fans from DFW can find all the best info about parking and traffic here.

They can also see ticket prices for the game here.

But for those watching the head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott, newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and the rest of the team from the comfort of their home, here’s all the info you need to watch the game on ESPN.

What: NFL, Week 9

When: Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Where: AT&T Stadium

Time: 8:15 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith welcomes a healthy debate with Dallas Cowboys' fans, who he calls the most 'nauseating in American history.'

By

