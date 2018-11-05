Traffic tips for tonight’s Dallas Cowboys football game - and for commuters

A perfect storm of events could create traffic headaches in Arlington tonight.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans in a Monday Night Football clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m, which means fans heading to the game will be jockeying for space on the roads with thousands of commuters trying to get in and out of Arlington.





And it’s also the first weeknight after Daylight Savings Time, which means motorists will find themselves driving in afternoon rush hour darkness., which can hamper visibility and lead to collisions.

Here are some tips to help drivers cope with the triad of traffic challenges:

▪ Go early — Cowboys parking lots open at 2 p.m. The best way to beat afternoon rush hour is to be sitting in a lawn chair eating a fajita and playing cornhole with your friends before the traffic problems even begin.

▪ Watch for construction — The Texas 360/I-30 interchange is being rebuilt, and that is adding to the existing traffic challenges in Arlington’s entertainment district. The access to the TEXPress ramp from AT&T Way/Baird Farm Road could be slow.

▪ From Fort Worth — Consider exiting eastbound I-30 at Center Street, then turn left on Randol Mill Road to Blue Lots — or turn left on Division Street then left on AT&T Way to Silver Lots.

▪ From Dallas — Consider exiting westbound I-30 at Texas 161 (aka the frontage road for the President George Bush Turnpike) then turn right at the Main Street/Division Street exit. Turn right on AT&T Way to the Silver Lots or turn right on Collins Street to the Blue Lots.

▪ Be careful with navigation apps — Arlington works with Waze to provide real-time traffic information. This is crucial because police have discretion to change traffic directions on roads. If in doubt, just go where traffic officers tell you to — and, if you use a navigation other than Waze, be prepared to deviate from its directions as you approach the stadium.

▪ Use the TEXPress lanes — The toll express lane will be open for westbound Interstate 30 traffic entering Arlington from Dallas County.