Mavericks part of four-team contingent playing regular-season game in Mexico

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City in December as part of a two-game venture by the NBA.

The Mavericks and Pistons will play at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Dec. 12. The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will play on Dec. 14. It’s the fourth consecutive season the league has played two regular-season games in Mexico. The league as played 28 games in Mexico since 1992.

Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico, and will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories, according to an NBA release. Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

The Mavericks and Houston Rockets played a preseason game in Mexico City in 1992, the first NBA game played in Mexico. Five years later the Mavs and Rockets were the first teams to play a regular-season game in Mexico City.

“I’m excited about it. We’ve done it before, we beat the Suns, so it’s exciting,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “I’m looking forward to it.”





The Mavs beat the Suns 113-108 in January 2017, the last time they played in Mexico. In the 2018 preseason, they played two games against the 76ers in China.

“NBA games in Mexico City are a core part of our efforts to reach and engage basketball fans throughout Mexico and Latin America,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a release. “With a record four NBA teams visiting Mexico City next season, we expect an unprecedented level of interest and excitement around these games and our surrounding community events.”