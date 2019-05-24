Dallas Mavericks
Dirk’s annul celebrity baseball game in Frisco nearly sold out
Watch the pregame fesivities from Dirk Nowitzki’s celebrity baseball game
Dirk Nowitzki’s 18th annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game is getting close and tickets are almost gone.
Nowitzki, who retired after 21 Hall of Fame season with the Dallas Mavericks in April, will host the star-studded event at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on June 7.
Dallas Cowboys players including Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith will join Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and players Dwight Powell, Devin Harris, Courtney Lee and J.J. Barea. Former Mavs guard Dennis Smith Jr., former Ranger player Kevin Mech an former No. 1 tennis player Mark Knowles.
The money raised benefits the children’s charities of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.
Tickets are $11, $20, $25 and $41 (Lazy River) at TicketReturn.com or by calling 866-698-4253, or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours. Will call opens at 10 a.m. June 7. Tickets also will be available at the door (if the event is not sold out). Parking for the general public will be available at Lots A, B, E and F for $10.
Expected participants:
Dak Prescott
Ezekiel Elliott
Mark Cuban
Devin Harris
Courtney Lee
Dwight Powell
J.J. Barea (Team manager)
Dennis Smith, Jr.
Chidobe Awuzie
Anthony Brown
La’el Collins (Team manager)
Joe Loony
Jaylon Smith
Tyron Smith
Xavier Woods
Mark Knowles
Geoff Stults
Kevin Mench
Comments