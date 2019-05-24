Dirk’s annul celebrity baseball game in Frisco nearly sold out

Watch the pregame fesivities from Dirk Nowitzki’s celebrity baseball game Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki hosts his 7th Heroes Celebrity baseball game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Friday, June 8, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki hosts his 7th Heroes Celebrity baseball game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Dirk Nowitzki’s 18th annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game is getting close and tickets are almost gone.

Nowitzki, who retired after 21 Hall of Fame season with the Dallas Mavericks in April, will host the star-studded event at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on June 7.

Dallas Cowboys players including Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith will join Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and players Dwight Powell, Devin Harris, Courtney Lee and J.J. Barea. Former Mavs guard Dennis Smith Jr., former Ranger player Kevin Mech an former No. 1 tennis player Mark Knowles.

The money raised benefits the children’s charities of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tickets are $11, $20, $25 and $41 (Lazy River) at TicketReturn.com or by calling 866-698-4253, or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours. Will call opens at 10 a.m. June 7. Tickets also will be available at the door (if the event is not sold out). Parking for the general public will be available at Lots A, B, E and F for $10.

Expected participants:

Dak Prescott

Ezekiel Elliott

Mark Cuban



Devin Harris

Courtney Lee

Dwight Powell

J.J. Barea (Team manager)

Dennis Smith, Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie

Anthony Brown

La’el Collins (Team manager)

Joe Loony

Jaylon Smith

Tyron Smith

Xavier Woods

Mark Knowles

Geoff Stults

Kevin Mench

SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki takes batting practice at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Dirk Nowitzki's 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game is set for Friday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.