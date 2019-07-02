Dallas Mavericks
Will Dorian Finney-Smith return to the Dallas Mavericks next season?
Finney-Smith comes off Mavs bench, provides defensive spark
The Dallas Mavericks have locked up Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith and the Mavs agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal on Tuesday, according to a report by The Athletic.
Finney-Smith has spent his entire professional career with the Mavs, joining them as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2016.
Finney-Smith averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 81 games, including 26 starts, last season. In his three seasons with Dallas, Finney-Smith has career averages of 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 183 career games.
