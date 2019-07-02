Will Dorian Finney-Smith return to the Dallas Mavericks next season?

Finney-Smith comes off Mavs bench, provides defensive spark Dorian Finney-Smith handled defensive duties against Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and earned the respect of his Mavericks teammates and head coach Rick Carlisle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dorian Finney-Smith handled defensive duties against Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and earned the respect of his Mavericks teammates and head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Dallas Mavericks have locked up Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith and the Mavs agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal on Tuesday, according to a report by The Athletic.

Finney-Smith has spent his entire professional career with the Mavs, joining them as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2016.

Finney-Smith averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 81 games, including 26 starts, last season. In his three seasons with Dallas, Finney-Smith has career averages of 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 183 career games.