Dallas Mavericks

Will Dorian Finney-Smith return to the Dallas Mavericks next season?

Finney-Smith comes off Mavs bench, provides defensive spark

Dorian Finney-Smith handled defensive duties against Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and earned the respect of his Mavericks teammates and head coach Rick Carlisle. By
Up Next
Dorian Finney-Smith handled defensive duties against Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and earned the respect of his Mavericks teammates and head coach Rick Carlisle. By

The Dallas Mavericks have locked up Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith and the Mavs agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal on Tuesday, according to a report by The Athletic.

Finney-Smith has spent his entire professional career with the Mavs, joining them as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2016.

Finney-Smith averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 81 games, including 26 starts, last season. In his three seasons with Dallas, Finney-Smith has career averages of 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 183 career games.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Drew Davison
Drew Davison

Drew Davison is the TCU and Big 12 sports writer for the Star-Telegram. He’s covered everything in DFW from Rangers to Cowboys to motor sports.

  Comments  