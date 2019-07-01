Mavericks continue busy free agency period by agreeing to terms with fan favorite

J.J. Barea helps with Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea has partnered with ofo, a bike-sharing company, to send 600 bicycles to Puerto Rico to help with transportation needs on the hurricane damaged island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea has partnered with ofo, a bike-sharing company, to send 600 bicycles to Puerto Rico to help with transportation needs on the hurricane damaged island.

The Dallas Mavericks have made plenty of news ever since NBA free agency began on Sunday late afternoon.

The latest is that fan favorite guard J.J. Barea is returning on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. MacMahon states that Barea is a “lock” to return, although the money isn’t finalized yet.

MacMahon reports that Barea could sign for more than the league minimum, which for a player with as much service time as Barea (10-plus seasons) calls for $2,564,753. If the Mavs have remaining cap space, Barea could see a little more money than that.

MacMahon added that Barea is progressing well in his Achilles rehab that limited him to 38 games last season. Barea has spent the majority of his career with the Mavs, including as part of the 2011 championship team.

He is viewed as a fan favorite and leader in the locker room.