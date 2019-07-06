Dallas Mavericks

Twitter loses collective mind upon hearing news that Kawhi, PG are headed to Clippers

The crowd is reflected in Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard’s sunglasses as he celebrates during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019.
The crowd is reflected in Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard’s sunglasses as he celebrates during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. Frank Gunn AP

Kawhi Leonard is headed to Los Angeles.

To play for the Clippers.

Leonard will reportedly sign a 4-year, $142 million contract with “the other team in L.A.,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and... bring Paul George with him.

That’s right. George will reportedly be traded to the Clippers for a “record-setting” number of draft choices.

Even though this move happened on early Saturday morning on the east coast and late, late Friday night out west, Twitter blew up with reaction.

Behold, the fallout from #KawhiWatch:

