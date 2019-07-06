Twitter loses collective mind upon hearing news that Kawhi, PG are headed to Clippers

The crowd is reflected in Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard’s sunglasses as he celebrates during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. AP

Kawhi Leonard is headed to Los Angeles.

To play for the Clippers.

Leonard will reportedly sign a 4-year, $142 million contract with “the other team in L.A.,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and... bring Paul George with him.





Sources: As expected, Kawhi Leonard: four-year, $142M maximum contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

That’s right. George will reportedly be traded to the Clippers for a “record-setting” number of draft choices.

Breaking: The Thunder are trading Paul George to the Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/bkzBhFicFI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2019

Sources: Leonard and George met in LA earlier in week. Clippers had long been frontrunners for Leonard, but it is unlikely he would've made final leap to sign without PG trade. Clippers imagined Leonard as part of a Lakers Big 3 --- and knew they had no choice. They did OKC deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn't want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers. He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I'm coming. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Even though this move happened on early Saturday morning on the east coast and late, late Friday night out west, Twitter blew up with reaction.

Behold, the fallout from #KawhiWatch:

Wing players seeing Kawhi, Paul George, and Pat Bev on the perimeter next season... pic.twitter.com/xIJPGvhbaj — Jeff (@JeffJSays) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Lou Williams

Montrezl Harrell

Patrick Beverly

Landry Shamet



The Clippers just became a serious title contender — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 6, 2019

Sucks to lose a player like Kawhi. Still, he was an absolute pro throughout the season and when it mattered most he gave Toronto everything he had. No hard feelings. He delivered Canada its first NBA championship, now he's doing what's best for him. His Raptors legacy lives on. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 6, 2019

How Woj dropped the Kawhi and Paul George to the Clippers bomb pic.twitter.com/DrJx1Esq09 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 6, 2019

Kawhi passing on the Lakers to restore balance back to the NBA.



pic.twitter.com/qtlg9dGOQd — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 6, 2019

Notable duos in the NBA right now



Kawhi Leonard/Paul George

LeBron James/Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving

Steph Curry/Klay Thompson

James Harden/Chris Paul

Joel Embiid/Simmons

Greek Freak/Khris Middleton

Damian Lillard/CJ McCollum



— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 6, 2019

Nobody:



Clippers: Signs PG and Kawhi



OKC Thunder And Toronto Raptors Fans : pic.twitter.com/930RJYaUp1 — David (@davidcontr4) July 6, 2019

The east coast waking up tomorrow morning to see Kawhi & PG are on the Clippers pic.twitter.com/nA1yYiNvLE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 6, 2019

How Kawhi and Paul George walking into the Clippers facility pic.twitter.com/Gk0G5rbb39 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 6, 2019

KAWHI REALLY DROPPED HIS DECISION LIKE A BEYONCE ALBUM, SWIFTLY AND QUIETLY IN THE NIGHT — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) July 6, 2019

When the Lakers and Raptors arguing over who getting Kawhi and the Clippers try to jump in pic.twitter.com/v6CC9Opw05 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 5, 2019

This is some gangster shit right here. Kawhi going for everybody’s throat. I love it. https://t.co/DmeqStmKpY — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Paul George on defense is basically Kamala Harris as a prosecutor. — YouTube: Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) July 6, 2019

Laker fans reading the Kawhi to the Clippers news pic.twitter.com/8CfYEQ9OjF — GOO$E (@YoungB4ker) July 6, 2019

Everyone: “Kawhi is going to stay in Toronto or go to the Lakers”

Clippers: pic.twitter.com/B9Nv0tfELO — Alex Arteaga (@AlvxArteaga) July 6, 2019

“Kawhi, why did you sign with the Clippers?” pic.twitter.com/kDYjeW0NuT — Athlete Bible (@AthIete_BibIe) July 6, 2019

Panicked right into Kawhi and PG. https://t.co/FVVEeH0Z9c — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 6, 2019

"What I'm 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto ..."



—@JalenRose pic.twitter.com/wkWwElEDyx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2019

“Kawhi, Kawhi tell me that you’ll be a Laker.”



Snoop is recruiting Kawhi pic.twitter.com/vqoZxtPqxI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 4, 2019

Kawhi explaining his decision to LeBron and AD (via @jpfeeney17) pic.twitter.com/5EJzVULfvM — Overtime (@overtime) July 6, 2019

Lebron after finding out Kawhi signed with the Clippers



pic.twitter.com/XPC5Iokjvf — Aaron (@Aaroncabrera_) July 6, 2019

LeBron and AD after they heard Kawhi wasn’t coming to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/SAbECCCax6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 6, 2019

Imagine pat bev guarding you and you get a screen now you got kawhi guarding you on the switch... lmaoooooo I’d cry — Omertà (@LongLiveMeezy) July 6, 2019