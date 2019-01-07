Dallas Cowboys

Check out Jerry Jones’ new, state of the art $250 million toy

By Stefan Stevenson

January 07, 2019 11:16 PM

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec., 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FRISCO

What did you get for Christmas?

Oh, really? That’s cute.

Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys’ billionaire owner and general manager, bought himself a super yacht, according to multiple reports in the rarefied air of the yachting industry.

Jerry’s yacht.jpg
Jerry Jones’ new $250 million yacht is 360 feet long, includes a helipad, sauna, and has room for a 20-person crew and 14 guests.
Oceanco Oceanco

The $250 million yacht is 360 feet long and includes, among other luxurious accoutrements, a helipad. Not sure if the Jones’ chopper can now go straight from The Star in Frisco to the ocean, but you can’t have everything.

The yacht, however, comes close to having everything. It’s named Bravo Eugenia, after Jones’ wife, Gene Jones.

According to YachtHarbour.com, the Jones family took ownership of the yacht on Dec. 20 before a Christmas cruise in Scandinavia.

The Dutch shipyard Oceanco built the fuel efficient and eco friendly vessel. It includes a storage area for water toys, a space with a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool and rain shower, a lower-deck gym and a beach club.

“The interior is a sophisticated, elegant, contemporary design that features light maple wood and white pearl lacquer with contrasting accents of walnut and ebony,” according to an Oceanco press release.

Jones, 76, is worth about $6.8 billion, according to Forbes.com. The Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, according to Forbes, at an estimated $5 billion.

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

