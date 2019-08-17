Impressive start for Prescott, Pollard in Hawaii as Cowboys send message to Cabo, Zeke

Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere

The Dallas Cowboys were here to send a message.

Never mind that the Los Angeles Rams left all but two starters at home for the first preseason game in Hawaii since 1976.

The Cowboys were without 13 injured players and plenty of others who didn’t play for precautionary reasons.

Oh, yeah, and Ezekiel Elliott, who has returned briefly to Dallas but is still holding out for a new contract.

There was a message to be made in the Aloha state.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was impressive in his lone drive of the game, one that he directed 97 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession without Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith and Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin.

Prescott completed all five passes for 64 yards.

This came without Elliott, Smith and Martin and also without receiver Amari Cooper.

The big plays were a 31-yard pass to receiver Michael Gallup and a 10-yard pass to tight end Jason Witten, playing for the first time since 2017. He retired and worked for ESPN last season before deciding to give football a try again.

Witten did not play in the 17-9 preseason opening loss to the 49ers.

Rookie fourth-round pick Tony Pollard ended the drive with an impressive 14-yard touchdown run.

It was the first score for the Cowboys in three preseason games dating back to last season.

Pollard rushed five times for 42 yards on the opening drive. He also caught one pass for 9 yards to show that there is possibly life without Elliott... or, at the very least, that the Cowboys can survive briefly if Elliott is still holding out when the season starts.

After forcing two punts, the Cowboys defense let the Rams off the hook when Reggie Davis muffed a punt. Backup quarterback Blake Bortles cashed in with a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Again, the Rams came to Hawaii without 20 of 22 starters, including quarterback quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Cowboys came to Hawaii with a number of injured players, including receiver Cedrick Wilson, linebacker Kyle Queiro, linebacker Luke Gifford, defensive end Robert Quinn, guard Connor McGovern, Martin, Smith, tackle Brandon Knight, cornerback Byron Jones, receiver Noah Brown, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end Tyrone Crawford and guard Cody Wichmann.

Linebacker Sean Lee, Cooper, tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz and safety Jeff Heath made the trip but did not play.