Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys’ Back To Football event begins with opening ceremony Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys are back at The Star in Frisco and this week they’re celebrating the coming season.

Fans are invited to their Back To Football event at the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco beginning with Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

The week-long festivities include open practice, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and former player autograph opportunities, and a movie night.

Admission and parking are free but the event is on a first-come basis.

Dallas Cowboys Back To Football schedule:

Tuesday

Opening Ceremony, 10:30 a.m.

Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.

Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Wednesday

Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.

Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Thursday

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities, 9:30 a.m.

Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.

Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Friday

Kids Zone with inflatables on Tostitos Championship Plaza, 5-7 p.m.

Movie Night: Remember The Titans, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Preseason Game (AT&T Stadium), 6 p.m.

Sunday

Back To Football in Ford Center and on Tostitos Championship Plaza, 2-5 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph opportunities*

Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities*

Kids Zone with a rock wall, water inflatables and Dallas Cowboys inflatables

Live DJ

Aug. 26

Training Camp Practice, 5:30 p.m.

Performance by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Aug. 27

Training Camp Practice, 5:30 p.m.

Performance by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
