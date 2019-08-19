Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys’ Back To Football event begins with opening ceremony Tuesday
The Ford Center at The Star opens
The Dallas Cowboys are back at The Star in Frisco and this week they’re celebrating the coming season.
Fans are invited to their Back To Football event at the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco beginning with Tuesday’s opening ceremony.
The week-long festivities include open practice, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and former player autograph opportunities, and a movie night.
Admission and parking are free but the event is on a first-come basis.
Dallas Cowboys Back To Football schedule:
Tuesday
Opening Ceremony, 10:30 a.m.
Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.
Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue
Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza
Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*
Wednesday
Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.
Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue
Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*
Thursday
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities, 9:30 a.m.
Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.
Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue
Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*
Friday
Kids Zone with inflatables on Tostitos Championship Plaza, 5-7 p.m.
Movie Night: Remember The Titans, 7-9 p.m.
Saturday
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Preseason Game (AT&T Stadium), 6 p.m.
Sunday
Back To Football in Ford Center and on Tostitos Championship Plaza, 2-5 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph opportunities*
Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities*
Kids Zone with a rock wall, water inflatables and Dallas Cowboys inflatables
Live DJ
Aug. 26
Training Camp Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Performance by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue
Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*
Aug. 27
Training Camp Practice, 5:30 p.m.
Performance by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue
Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs
