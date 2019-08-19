Dallas Cowboys’ Back To Football event begins with opening ceremony Tuesday

The Ford Center at The Star opens The Ford Center at The Star opens with a high school quadruple-header. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Ford Center at The Star opens with a high school quadruple-header.

The Dallas Cowboys are back at The Star in Frisco and this week they’re celebrating the coming season.

Fans are invited to their Back To Football event at the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco beginning with Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

The week-long festivities include open practice, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and former player autograph opportunities, and a movie night.

Admission and parking are free but the event is on a first-come basis.

Dallas Cowboys Back To Football schedule:

Tuesday

Opening Ceremony, 10:30 a.m.



Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.



Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue



Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza



Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Wednesday

Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.



Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue



Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza



Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Thursday

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities, 9:30 a.m.



Training Camp Practice, 11 a.m.



Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue



Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza



Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Friday

Kids Zone with inflatables on Tostitos Championship Plaza, 5-7 p.m.



Movie Night: Remember The Titans, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday



Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Preseason Game (AT&T Stadium), 6 p.m.

Sunday

Back To Football in Ford Center and on Tostitos Championship Plaza, 2-5 p.m.



Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph opportunities*



Dallas Cowboys Alumni autograph opportunities*



Kids Zone with a rock wall, water inflatables and Dallas Cowboys inflatables



Live DJ

Aug. 26

Training Camp Practice, 5:30 p.m.



Performance by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue



Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza



Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs*

Aug. 27



Training Camp Practice, 5:30 p.m.



Performance by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue



Kids Zone on Tostitos Championship Plaza



Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Alumni Autographs