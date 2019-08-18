Cooper Rush connects for Dallas Cowboys’ second touchdown

Watch Dak and Cowboys teammates sway to Garth Brooks Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White and Michael Gallup attended the Rangers game Tuesday night in Arlington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White and Michael Gallup attended the Rangers game Tuesday night in Arlington.

Cooper Rush connected for an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the Dallas Cowboys a 14-10 lead over the Los Angeles Rams late in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game in Honolulu.

The score capped a six-play, 38-yard drive with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Rush completed 10 of 16 attempts for 86 yards.

Dallas was held to three field goals last week in their first preseason game, the Dallas Cowboys have scored two touchdowns.

