Cooper Rush connects for Dallas Cowboys’ second touchdown

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White and Michael Gallup attended the Rangers game Tuesday night in Arlington. By
Cooper Rush connected for an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the Dallas Cowboys a 14-10 lead over the Los Angeles Rams late in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game in Honolulu.

The score capped a six-play, 38-yard drive with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Rush completed 10 of 16 attempts for 86 yards.

Dallas was held to three field goals last week in their first preseason game, the Dallas Cowboys have scored two touchdowns.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
