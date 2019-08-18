Cooper Rush connects for Dallas Cowboys’ second touchdown

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Darren Woodson didn’t play quarterback, but is smart enough to emulate Roger Staubach’s post Dallas Cowboys life. He has recently left ESPN to try his hand in real estate. Bet that he’ll be successful.
